CIBC Boosts Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to C$15.50

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MLLGF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.97.

MLLGF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202. Mullen Group has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $11.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

