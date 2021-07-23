CIBC Increases TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$14.50

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter valued at $464,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter valued at $42,953,000. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

