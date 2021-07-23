CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE:CIR opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $598.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.63. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.34.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIR. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

