Citigroup Inc. Has $131,000 Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,584,000 after purchasing an additional 247,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 469.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 244,737 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,246,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 174,937 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMCI stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

