Citigroup Inc. Makes New $123,000 Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,274,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,160,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,006,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,155,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

