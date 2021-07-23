Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Citigroup has increased its dividend by 112.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.96. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

