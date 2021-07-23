Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,368 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 1.2% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $78,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Citigroup by 41.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after buying an additional 158,513 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 161.2% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Argus boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,963,744. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

