Citigroup Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTEC stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.59. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $73.38.

