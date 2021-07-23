Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KALA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.96. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $10.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KALA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

