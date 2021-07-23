Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $16,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $1,738,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 943,787 shares of company stock valued at $87,678,023. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.