Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Shares Gap Up to $15.85

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.85, but opened at $17.50. Codex DNA shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 1,657 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNAY. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 price objective for the company.

Codex DNA Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

