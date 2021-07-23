Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDE. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.12.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $17,078,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

