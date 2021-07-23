Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$133.75.

CCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Cogeco Communications to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

TSE CCA traded up C$0.28 on Friday, reaching C$120.23. The stock had a trading volume of 37,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$89.90 and a 12-month high of C$132.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 14.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total transaction of C$2,574,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,359,449.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

