Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.48.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $68.11 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $61.29 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $922,510,000 after buying an additional 432,664 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $640,003,000 after purchasing an additional 142,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $570,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

