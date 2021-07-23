Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stake Reduced by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,307 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Colfax were worth $17,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 151.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the first quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,677 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,157. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

