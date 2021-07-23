Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 1.4% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,437. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

