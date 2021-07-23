Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.71. The stock had a trading volume of 68,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,724. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.