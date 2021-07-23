Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of Colony Bankcorp worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 120.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth $177,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBAN opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, Director Meagan M. Mowry bought 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at $100,716.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee Bagwell bought 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $51,899.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

