Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Announces Earnings Results

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.46%.

Shares of CBAN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $169.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.61. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

In other news, VP Lee Bagwell purchased 3,028 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,899.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Meagan M. Mowry purchased 3,166 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $49,737.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at $100,716.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

