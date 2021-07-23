Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCO. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after buying an additional 67,641 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 41,889 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.38. 824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,134. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

