Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given a $57.55 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.60.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $57.79 on Monday. Comcast has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.