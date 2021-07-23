Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMA. Barclays boosted their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.97.

CMA opened at $67.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,892.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after acquiring an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

