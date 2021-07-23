Comfort Systems USA (FIX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.98. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.30%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at $24,639,438.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

