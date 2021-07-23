Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

CBSH stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $71.83. The company had a trading volume of 249,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,006. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

