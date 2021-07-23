Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $95.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Commvault Systems traded as high as $82.24 and last traded at $82.19, with a volume of 2921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.14.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVLT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,938,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 380,727 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 343.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 316,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 216.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 25.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

