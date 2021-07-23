Compass Group (LON:CPG) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Compass Group (LON:CPG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,660 ($21.69) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,440 ($18.81). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPG. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,427.22 ($18.65).

CPG opened at GBX 1,476 ($19.28) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,754.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,024.50 ($13.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The firm has a market cap of £26.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.80.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

