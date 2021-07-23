Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Compass Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Compass Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $711.50.

CMPGY opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

