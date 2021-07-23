ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $69.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

NYSE COP opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after buying an additional 916,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after buying an additional 2,609,569 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

