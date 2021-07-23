Constellation Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.41 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $204.90 million and $3.41 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00047786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.28 or 0.00847546 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.