Contrasting Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) & Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Obsidian Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $2.81 billion 5.06 -$4.52 billion $3.04 25.88 Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 1.09 -$576.07 million N/A N/A

Obsidian Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diamondback Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Diamondback Energy and Obsidian Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 0 3 23 0 2.88 Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus target price of $98.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.21%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy -129.92% 5.73% 3.20% Obsidian Energy -0.14% -0.13% -0.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Obsidian Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's total acreage position was approximately 449,642 gross acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 1,316,441 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 4,326 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 4,553 additional wells. In addition, the company owns mineral interests approximately 787,264 gross acres and 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets, including 927 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

