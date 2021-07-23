Contrasting Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) and New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) and Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New Fortress Energy and Just Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Fortress Energy 0 3 7 0 2.70 Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.35%. Given New Fortress Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe New Fortress Energy is more favorable than Just Energy Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Fortress Energy and Just Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Fortress Energy $451.65 million 12.39 -$182.15 million ($0.55) -57.80 Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.03 -$304.79 million N/A N/A

New Fortress Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares New Fortress Energy and Just Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Fortress Energy -40.46% -28.02% -3.91% Just Energy Group -14.68% -11.09% -33.21%

Volatility and Risk

New Fortress Energy has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.4% of New Fortress Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Just Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of New Fortress Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Fortress Energy beats Just Energy Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation. It also supplies LNG. The company operates LNG storage and regasification facility at the Port of Montego Bay, Jamaica; marine LNG storage and regasification facility in Old Harbour, Jamaica; and landed micro-fuel handling facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as well as Miami facility. New Fortress Energy Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

