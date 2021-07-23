CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.58 Million

Analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will report $118.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.26 million and the lowest is $108.90 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $72.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year sales of $453.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.39 million to $460.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $491.50 million, with estimates ranging from $450.49 million to $532.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of CPLG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.91. 3,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,754. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth about $2,623,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 203,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after acquiring an additional 189,550 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 105,439 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

