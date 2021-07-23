Cormark Comments on Excellon Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Excellon Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE EXN opened at $2.05 on Friday. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Excellon Resources by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 140,640 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Excellon Resources by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 53,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excellon Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

