Cormark Weighs in on New Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.15 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on New Gold to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.59.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$2.01 on Wednesday. New Gold has a one year low of C$1.86 and a one year high of C$3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -26.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.34.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$208.83 million during the quarter.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

