CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Now Covered by Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CSGP. JMP Securities upped their price target on CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.49.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.20, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

