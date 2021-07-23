County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 20.75%.

Shares of County Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.34. 13,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,581. The company has a market capitalization of $202.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICBK. Maxim Group lowered County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

