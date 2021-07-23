Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Michael Ellis Sells 21,196 Shares

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $521,209.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,368.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CVET stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.05.
Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.
About Covetrus
Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.
