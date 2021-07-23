Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Michael Ellis Sells 21,196 Shares

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $521,209.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,368.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CVET stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,293,000 after acquiring an additional 972,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Covetrus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,173,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,880,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Covetrus by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,530,000 after purchasing an additional 585,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Covetrus by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 139,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Covetrus by 14.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,594,000 after purchasing an additional 198,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.