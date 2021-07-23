Cowen Lowers Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has $260.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TEAM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $269.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,068.08, a PEG ratio of 336.06 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $275.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.79.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 27.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 98.9% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 108.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

