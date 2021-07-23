CPUchain (CPU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $145.00

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One CPUchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CPUchain has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. CPUchain has a total market capitalization of $52,817.79 and approximately $145.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00099297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00140550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,177.68 or 1.00143533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

CPUchain Profile

CPUchain’s genesis date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 53,015,350 coins. CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain . The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org

CPUchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPUchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPUchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

