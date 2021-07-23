Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Makes New $746,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,849,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,298,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,807,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.91.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $3,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,258,222.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,020,714 shares of company stock valued at $432,036,109. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,364. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion and a PE ratio of -8.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

