Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,969 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fluor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fluor by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,163,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,946,000 after purchasing an additional 133,333 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,676,000 after acquiring an additional 256,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluor stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 28,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,919. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.92.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

