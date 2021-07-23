Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 102,165 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,870,000. General Motors accounts for 3.0% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.27. 306,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,605,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.