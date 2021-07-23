Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. 135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91.

Creative Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CREAF)

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, software products, sound blasters, and others.

