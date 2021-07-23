Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Jill Foss Watson Sells 8,900 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total transaction of $4,185,492.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jill Foss Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.03, for a total transaction of $4,560,300.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $475.84 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The company has a current ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.78.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

