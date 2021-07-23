Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,544,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,651,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,805,000 after buying an additional 117,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 72,017 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 262,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 37,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $814.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 27.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.74%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Tara L. French bought 1,843 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $321,310.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,843 shares of company stock valued at $63,133. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

