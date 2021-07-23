Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,540 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BrightView were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BrightView by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BrightView by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BrightView by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BrightView by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -118.54 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

