Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,882 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCSC. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

ScanSource stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $653.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.58. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

