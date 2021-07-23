Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,730 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Gladstone Commercial worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 72.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

