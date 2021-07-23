Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,256 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of QCR worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.48. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

