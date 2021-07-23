Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give The Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $265.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $258.43.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $220.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.17. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

